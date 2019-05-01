IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Eight homes were damaged when a three-alarm fire broke out early Wednesday morning in New Jersey.

Crews were called shortly after 2 a.m. to a home on Franklin Terrace in Irvington. The house was vacant at the time and appeared to be under construction.

Fire officials say 8 homes have been impacted by a fire in Irvington, New Jersey and at least two families have been displaced. More info: https://t.co/pODaVUi3FY @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/XXpNMmVnPb — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) May 1, 2019

Flames spread from the basement to the top floor of the home, which eventually collapsed.

No injuries were reported, but at least two families were displaced.

The space in this photo is a home that collapsed after a fire early this morning on Franklin Terrace. The Irvington Fire Department says 8 homes were damaged, some by flames, others by heat. No reported injuries. Tune into @CBSNewYork for live updates from the scene in NJ. pic.twitter.com/3SLkFUa27h — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) May 1, 2019

“One of the police officers told me to get everybody out the house, because the flames were so much they were melting the siding on the houses,” neighbor Christine Williams told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Several fire departments helped Irvington battle the blaze, and the Red Cross is assisting the families that were forced out of their homes.

“Anytime you have more than one structure – particularly wood frame, which is class five construction – it’s arduous work,” said Irvington Fire Chief Antonio Gary. “What happens is – as you know, we had collapses here as well – so you have all these inherent hot spots that are under this debris. But we really can’t get in there to move the debris, so it takes a long time to actually extinguish.”

Arson investigators have been called to investigate the cause of the fire.