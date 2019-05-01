CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A cool day ahead as we tap into an easterly wind off the ocean. Temps don’t climb much.

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect mainly cloudy skies with temps in the mid 50s this afternoon. Some drizzle or even a passing shower is possible, but the better risk looks to hold off until this evening.

(Credit: CBS2)

The unsettled stretch continues into Thursday and Friday, but as has been the trend, no complete washouts. As a front stalls right over our area, temps on Thursday may range from the 50s on the east end to the 80s inland!

