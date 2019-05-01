Comments
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A cool day ahead as we tap into an easterly wind off the ocean. Temps don’t climb much.
Expect mainly cloudy skies with temps in the mid 50s this afternoon. Some drizzle or even a passing shower is possible, but the better risk looks to hold off until this evening.
The unsettled stretch continues into Thursday and Friday, but as has been the trend, no complete washouts. As a front stalls right over our area, temps on Thursday may range from the 50s on the east end to the 80s inland!