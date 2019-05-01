CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Clouds will dominate this afternoon with perhaps a little drizzle later on. Temperatures will be running cooler than yesterday, as well, with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Showers and drizzle are a little more likely tonight along with some fog. It will remain on the cool side with temps holding nearly steady in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will feature some brightening around the area along with a variety of temps: from 80° S&W to the 50s N&E. And with all the heat building inland, we can’t rule out a few storms during the second half of the day.

Then on Friday we’ll see another round of drizzle with perhaps a shower or storm late in the day. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs in the low 60s.

