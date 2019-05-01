CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Piscataway, New Jersey are stepping up their presence around schools today.

Authorities say a shooting threat surfaced on social media.

The video first appeared on Snapchat. It shows a person holding a gun with the words “maybe tomorrow.”

The post was timestamped on Tuesday with the location “Piscataway.”

The Piscataway Township Police Department said it is “actively and aggressively investigating the origin of this message.”

The superintendent of Piscataway schools told CBS2 the threat is not specific to their schools, but they remain on high alert.

