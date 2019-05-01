Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A small plane made an emergency landing due to poor weather conditions on Staten Island Wednesday.
According to the FAA, the Piper PA18 landed at Miller Field in the New Dorp section of Staten Island around 5:40 p.m.
The pilot of the banner-flying aircraft was the only one on board.
Police sources told CBSN New York’s Ali Bauman the pilot reported bad weather and fog and had to set down immediately. The aircraft reportedly took off from Somerset, New Jersey.
“There was a plane flying by the water. He came around this way. He dropped the banner here. He went by the school then he came around and he landed,” a witness told Bauman.
“Nobody was around. He just landed calmly.”
The FAA is investigating the incident.