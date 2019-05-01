NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A heated meeting about a proposed redevelopment plan on Long Island had residents opening ridiculing their town’s ideas.
Tuesday’s hearing in New Hyde Park overflowed with crowds of people hoping to have their voices heard.
Many of them oppose the plan to build a mixed-use building next to the local LIRR station. That station is already being impacted by the LIRR expansion project.
While the village board claims the plan would calm traffic flow, making the area more inviting and safer for pedestrians, residents in attendance weren’t buying it.
The meeting was interrupted several times by laughter and shouting as officials tried to make their case.
“The other benefits to this type of development is less traffic and congestion by…” one officials claimed before being cut off by the crowds loud laughter.
“Really?!” one person said, mocking the board’s argument.
Tuesday’s meeting was only the first of several hearings on the issue.