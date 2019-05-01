Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly hit a 59-year-old woman and fled the scene earlier this month in Queens.
The hit-and-run happened around 6 p.m. on April 10 near 67th Avenue and Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood.
Police said the victim suffered a broken arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.