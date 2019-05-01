Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The controversy over the single admissions exam for New York City’s specialized high schools is being debated today in the city council.
Students Testify At NYC Council Meeting
The council speaker and the school’s chancellor say the process must change.
Critics say the test contributes to segregated schools.
Protesters who want lawmakers to keep the test gathered outside city hall this morning.
The specialized high schools use the three-hour exam to determine admissions. In the latest round, 10 percent of black and hispanic high students got in.
At Stuyvesant High School, African American students got seven out of the 895 slots.
