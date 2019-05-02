



Step inside this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House on the Upper East Side.

The show house features the work of top designers from all over the world.

Starting today, you can see the incredible styles while also helping a local Boys & Girls Club.

“This is our 47th year of doing this show house. It is the premier show house in America and probably the world,” Kips Bay Show House Co-Chair Jamie Drake told CBSN New York’s Alex Denis.

Designers compete for a coveted spot in the show. They have six to seven weeks to transform their rooms.

“We like to have a diversity both of style, taste and regionality,” said Drake.

The event is a great opportunity to get ideas and inspiration for your own space.

“You can see trends throughout the house. I think one of the big trends is seeing ceilings really treated and wallpapered. I think that that’s something that everybody could take away,” Drake said.

It’s also a great way to give back.

“We run after school programs for 10,000 plus kids every year, and those (include) performing arts programs, sports programs, academic programs, and it’s a really great way for them to make sure they have a wonderful place to go after school and they learn uplifting things,” said Drake.

Fun fact: The founder of CBS, William S. Paley, and his first wife lived in the house in the 1940s. It’s located at 36-38 East 74th Street, between Madison and Park.