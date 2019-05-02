



Amtrak has just released its plan for service this summer as it continues to repair the tracks at New York’s Penn Station

Amtrak is repairing two railroad interlockings at the east end of Penn Station. They direct all three railroads in an out of the East River tunnels.

Amtrak says repairs will start on Friday, June 28 and run through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

The move is prompting NJ TRANSIT and LIRR service changes.

As of June 17, NJ TRANSIT will temporarily diver some Midtown Direct rail service on the Montclair-Boonton Line and one North Jersey Coast Line train to Hoboken, along with other changes.

As of July 1, there will also be changes to LIRR service. LIRR service has been modified since January to allow for Amtrak repairs. Full service will be restored as of May 20, but as of July 1, service will return to its current level.

