



– It’s the United States’ favorite day to celebrate Mexican culture, but it’s not, as many believe, Mexico’s Independence Day — that comes Sept. 16.

Cinco de Mayo – the 5th of May – instead commemorates a significant military victory, in which the Mexican army defeated French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Want to celebrate the occasion and show off your newfound knowledge of Mexican history? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best Mexican restaurants in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own methodology. Use our list to score delicious Cinco de Mayo food and drinks.

1. Taqueria Santa Fe

PHOTO: KIMBERLY M./YELP

Topping the list is Taqueria Santa Fe. Located at 4708 47th Ave. in Sunnyside, it is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 305 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tacos El Paisa

PHOTO: TIBBY X./YELP

Next up is Washington Heights’ Tacos El Paisa, situated at 1548 St. Nicholas Ave. With four stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican eatery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Toloache 50

PHOTO: TOLOACHE 50/YELP

Toloache 50, a Mexican restaurant in the Theater District, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,769 Yelp reviews. Head over to 251 W. 50th St. to try it for yourself.

4. Taqueria Tlaxcalli

And over in Parkchester, check out Taqueria Tlaxcalli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 537 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot for Mexican eats at 2103 Starling Ave.