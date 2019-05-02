



An admitted drunk driver who crashed into a group of Boy Scouts, killing a 12-year-old, will stand trial on Long Island.

Thomas Murphy rejected a plea deal in the case Wednesday.

Prosecutors said his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he plowed into a group of scouts walking in Manorville last September, killing 12-year-old Andrew McMorris. Four other teens were also injured.

Murphy, 59, allegedly declined a ride following a day of golfing and drinking vodka with friends.

Last month, Judge Fernando Camacho issued a stern warning.

“I was told you were seriously considering a plea to spare the family pain and suffering of a trial. I believed you. I’m out of patience. It appears this is nothing more than an attempt on your part to delay the conclusion of this case. I will not have it. There will be no more delays,” he told Murphy.

Murphy apologized to the teen’s family in court, but his parents said they were frustrated by the delay.

“All of our scouts, everything that we have done, is honorable. What this man is doing is not honorable,” Andrew’s mother Alisa McMorris said last month. “He deserves his earthly consequences to what he did to my child and what he did to all of the Scouts.”

“This was an assault on the Boy Scouts of America, and we are going to fight this,” added Andrew’s father John McMorris.

Murphy faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.