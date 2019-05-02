CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx man is accused of repeatedly raping a young girl at a day care center run by his wife.

Alberto Hernandez, 60, was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

Police said the 13-year-old victim told her school counselor she was raped by Hernandez between the ages of six and 10 years old.

The girl attended Maria Cortez Daycare, which is owned by Hernandez’s wife and run out of their Kingsbrige home.

According to state records, the day care center can have a total of six children between the ages of six weeks and 12 years old. Police are now investigating whether there could be more victims.

Hernandez’s wife has not been charged.

