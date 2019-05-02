HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man accused of shattering a school bus window during a road rage incident in Howell Township has turned himself in to police.
The altercation took place on April 16 near Ramtown-Greenville and Moses Milch roads.
Police said 18-year-old Keith Hallbauer approached the bus and started yelling obscenities. He allegedly punched the driver’s side window, shattering it.
“He started screaming and yelling but I didn’t expect him to come up to the car window and punch the window out like that,” bus driver Kathy Anderson told CBS2.
MORE: School Bus Driver, Students Caught In Violent Road Rage Incident In New Jersey
There were children on board the bus at the time, but no one was hurt
“They felt bad for me, because when I came back to check on them, they all had their little pieces of paper out saying, ‘Sorry Miss Kathy, I’m sorry you’re sad,’” Anderson said.
Hallbauer turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with criminal mischief.