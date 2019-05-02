



NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A day after warnings of a possible measles outbreak in two New Jersey counties, health officials say a passenger arriving at Newark Airport may have exposed fellow flyers to the illness.

The New Jersey Department of Health said an infected passenger from Tel Aviv, Israel arrived at Newark’s Terminal C on April 16.

Officials warn if you were there between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. that morning, you may have been exposed and should contact with your doctor.

Symptoms could develop as late as May 7. New Jersey residents who were on that flight are being notified about the possible exposure.

The CDC reports there are more than 700 cases from coast to coast.

On Monday, New York City health officials shut down two schools for failing to comply with a vaccination order.

Wednesday’s measles warning in New Jersey involved a New York City resident that traveled to a trampoline park and banquet hall in the Garden State.