NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another warning involving a possible measles exposure in New Jersey has been issued.

The state’s department of health says a New York City resident with a confirmed case of the virus may have exposed other people in Middlesex and Ocean counties.

The alert affects anyone who visited the Sky Zone trampoline park in South Plainfield on April 22 and River 978 Banquet Hall in Lakewood on April 23.

If you were at these locations, officials are urging you to contact your healthcare provider.

Meanwhile in California, the world’s hottest movie may have just become a hotbed for the highly contagious illness.

Moviegoers seeing “Avengers: Endgame” may have also been exposed to the measles virus. Health officials say a woman in her 20s visited a theater in California’s Orange County after traveling to a country with widespread measles activity.

According to reports, the woman was in a theater in Fullerton on April 25 and may have infected the crowd between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. local time.

