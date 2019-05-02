Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Fog starts the day around the tri-state, especially near the coast. Temps will be all over the place today, just depends on where you live. Out east near the twin forks, temps will be stuck in the 50s.
However, farther inland, say Somerset County and points south in NJ, we could hit 80°! But, the caveat will be those who see sunshine and feel warm temps, might feel the wrath of convection.
Storms are fueled by these conditions, and expect a few isolated areas to pop a few. They are fast movers, and temps dip below normal for Friday.