CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Fog starts the day around the tri-state, especially near the coast. Temps will be all over the place today, just depends on where you live. Out east near the twin forks, temps will be stuck in the 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

However, farther inland, say Somerset County and points south in NJ, we could hit 80°! But, the caveat will be those who see sunshine and feel warm temps, might feel the wrath of convection.

(Credit: CBS2)

Storms are fueled by these conditions, and expect a few isolated areas to pop a few. They are fast movers, and temps dip below normal for Friday.

(Credit: CBS2)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s