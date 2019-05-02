CBS2 InvestigatesLitter Uncollected On ‘Sponsored’ Highways?
BOHEMIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An apparent plan to bomb a school on Long Island has been thwarted.

Suffolk County police announced that they have arrested three 16-year-old boys Thursday.

The teens are accused of conspiring to build a bomb and detonate it at Connetquot High School.

The suspects were reported to police after several students reportedly overheard the three discussing their plan on Wednesday.

A copy of the “Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains bomb making instructions, was also found at one of the boys’ homes.

