BOHEMIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An apparent plan to bomb a school on Long Island has been thwarted.
Suffolk County police announced that they have arrested three 16-year-old boys Thursday.
The teens are accused of conspiring to build a bomb and detonate it at Connetquot High School.
The suspects were reported to police after several students reportedly overheard the three discussing their plan on Wednesday.
A copy of the “Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains bomb making instructions, was also found at one of the boys’ homes.