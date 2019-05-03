



The beauty industry is buzzing over a hot new ingredient in skincare products.

CBD treatments can be found everywhere, including mainstream retailers like CVS, Walgreens and Sephora. But do they really work?

The beauty section of Neiman Marcus features creams, serums, masks and oils all selling the power of CBD.

CBD is a compound derived from the cannabis plant that doesn’t get users high.

Neiman Marcus says sales have been strong since it introduced CBD-infused products in five of its stores at the end of last year.

“Most of our customers come in for pain relief and also for redness, irritation, inflammation for the skin,” sales manager Liz Ha told CBS2’s Mary Calvi.

One Saint Jane luxury beauty serum says it infuses organic botanicals with CBD to create calmness and promises to make your face glow.

A hemp salve from Cannabliss claims to hydrate the skin, calms wounds, rashes and sunburns.

“Just to try something new. If it’s a miracle product, why not have a go,” shopper Melissa Brady said.

Dermatologist Dr. Dana Feigenbaum told Calvi there are many anecdotal reports of people having success with CBD products.

“Patients are certainly looking for options that are more natural and that they feel comfortable with using,” she said. “I think that said, the science is not there to support their use at this time.”

To date, there have been tests done on animals and small randomized trials on humans.

“There might be some benefit for CBD and topical cannabis in the use of conditions like acne,” said Dr. Dana. “In patients with inflammatory conditions – one of which is eczema or a form of sensitive skin – CBD has been helpful.”

The CBD beauty industry is so new the FDA is still figuring out how to regulate it.