It’s another cool, dreary afternoon with perhaps a passing shower or some drizzle. Temperatures will be running about 20° cooler than yesterday with highs only in the 50s.

We can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm this evening, but they’re more likely into the overnight hours. Temperatures aren’t expected to fall off much — low to mid 50s.

An early shower is possible tomorrow, then we should see some brightening into the afternoon. It will be warmer, as well, with highs around 70°.

Unfortunately, we’re looking at another round of rain and drizzle on Sunday with the heaviest period during the morning. Temperatures will be down again that day with highs in the 50s.

