NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a postal truck in Brooklyn Friday evening.

Surveillance video captured the moment a U.S. Postal Service truck stopped at a crosswalk, then started to drive just as the man walked in front.

Police say 52-year-old Charles McClean was killed at the intersection of MacDougal Street and Howard Avenue around 5 p.m.

“I was with my brother last night,” Arkim McClean, the victim’s brother said.

“I was getting him to go to church with me… but when God calls, God calls. That’s all I can say.”

The USPS truck driver stopped on the other side of the intersection and stayed at the scene until police arrived.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad spent the following hours probing the block and questioning the driver.

The accident happened right around the corner from where the victim lives. On one side of the intersection, a post office, and on the other, a corner store McClean frequented almost every day.

“That’s the furthest he would go is to that store,” the victim’s brother added.

McClean leaves behind two twin, five-year-old daughters.

“Those little twin girls love their dad and they don’t have their mother in their life. My sister is their adoptive parent so it’s gonna be rough,” Arkim McClean explained.

USPS told CBS2 it is cooperating with authorities. Police are still investigating and have not made any arrests.