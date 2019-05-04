Comments
NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – A community came together Saturday to give some young people with special needs a special night.
Dozens of special needs students in Union County celebrated their own prom, complete with the red carpet treatment after arriving in limos, then dinner and a night of dancing.
This is the second year for the special prom, with more than 100 volunteers putting it together with donations from the community.
“Last year when we did this for the first time, every parent came up and said we never get this, we never get together to talk to each other and just have fellowship,” said Elaine Coupe, community outreach director at St. Bartholomew Church.
While the kids enjoy the party, parents got treated to a private dinner.