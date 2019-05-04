NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some cyclists took a detour from their usual paths today and went to the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for the 21st annual Blessing of the Bikes.
Cyclists lined-up on both sides of the aisle for the ceremony.
Clergy members prayed over riders and sprinkled them with holy water as they kick off the spring riding season.
“This is a wonderful city to ride a bike, it’s also a very dangerous city to ride a bike,” said Glen Goldstein, founder of the event. “We try to watch for each other as best we can.”
“Anything can help when it comes to pedestrian safety, car safety, maybe also temples and synagogues,” said rider Wendy Frank. “Everyone should have their bike blessed.”
The Blessing of the Bikes comes on the eve of the 5 Boro Bike Tour happening Sunday, May 5, when 32,000 cyclists are expected to pedal 40 miles through the city.