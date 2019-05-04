CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Expect to see Star Wars fans out in full force today.

May 4 is “Star Wars Day.”

“May the fourth be with you” is a play on the famous line from the Star Wars film series “May the force be with you.”

Some fans are celebrating by rewatching their favorite Star Wars movie. Others are also paying tribute to actor Peter Mayhew, who starred as Chewbacca in many of the films.

Mayhew died Tuesday at age 74.

The next film “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” hits theaters in December.

