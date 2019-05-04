By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a mild & damp day for many in the area, but we’ll get temporary relief heading into the evening hours. Once we get into the overnight, though, things become more active. Expect rain developing overnight becoming steady towards morning. It’ll be a cool night with temps in the 50s.
Tomorrow looks like a pretty gloomy day with periods of rain likely along with much cooler temps only in the mid & upper 50s. The rain could be heavy in spots through early afternoon, so you’ll wanna grab that umbrella as you head out tomorrow. The good news is that the rain should taper off by early afternoon so it’s not an all-day washout.
Beautiful spring weather makes an appearance Monday & Tuesday with bright sunshine and temps near 70 Monday and in the mid-70s Tuesday…then rain returns Wednesday!