NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man they say sexually abused a little girl on a city bus.
The search is on for the suspect.
It happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The 10-year-old girl was on a northbound M101 MTA bus on the way to school when the man grabbed her buttocks from behind, according to police.
The suspect is described as 5’9″, between 160-180 pounds with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and glasses.
Police say right after it happened, the man got off the bus at Amsterdam Avenue and 146th Street. It’s not clear where he went after he got off the bus.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.