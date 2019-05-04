NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In just a few weeks, hundreds of people will gather at the Brooklyn Navy Yard for the annual NYC Food Waste Fair.
The event brings together organizations, educational institutions and individuals to address food waste in creative and innovative ways.
Julie Raskin, executive director of the Foundation for New York’s Strongest, stopped by CBS2 to discuss the event.
“So the fair is a whole day targeted mostly at business owners in the food industry where they can learn how to reduce their food waste,” Raskin said. “The evening event is called the ‘Zero Food Waste Challenge.’ That’s the grand finale of the fair. Basically we have eight famous New York City chefs competing to make the most delicious zero food waste dish.”
As an example, Raskin showed off chips made from sweet potato skins, where the rest of the sweet potato was used in another dish.
Watch her full interview in the video above. For more information about the fair, click here.