NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tyson Foods is expanding a recall of its chicken strips over concerns that some might be contaminated with pieces of metal.
The recall affects 11.8 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips.
The products affected were produced from October of 2018 through March 8, 2019, and have “use by” dates of October 2019 through March 2020.
Each of the recalled packages are labeled with establishment number “P7221.”