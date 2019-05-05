Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cirque du Soleil returns to New York with “Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico,” which takes audiences to an imaginary Mexico suspended between dreams and reality.
The visually stunning production opened this weekend at Citi Field.
Artist and pro soccer freestyer Laura Biondo joined CBS2 Sunday Morning for a sneak peek. She started playing soccer when she was 10 years old and even played professionally in Italy.
“It’s actually a really great experience to be able to showcase at Cirque du Soleil this sport and share with so many people the things that we do on stage,” she told Cindy Hsu.
Bondio goes on to describe the show and then demonstrate her freestyle skills.
You can watch their full interview above.