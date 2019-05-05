NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are on the prowl for a dog thief in Brooklyn.

An Alaskan Klee Kai named Oz was allegedly stolen on April 21 from a backyard in Bergen Beach.

The 34-year-old owner told police he left his dog on a leash in the yard near Avenue U and East 73rd Street while he went to run errands. Sometime between 2 and 6 p.m. someone cut the leash and stole the dog.

Surveillance video shows the suspect fleeing south on East 73rd Street in a black pickup truck.

Police said Oz is valued at roughly $3,000.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).