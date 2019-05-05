Comments
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A deadly shooting is under investigation this morning in New Jersey.
At least one person was killed and as many as four others injured.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning on 46th Street in North Bergen.
The street is closed and police are on the scene.
As CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports, there are several unanswered questions, including exactly how many people are injured, the extent of their injuries, what led up to the shooting, and how many suspects police are searching for.
