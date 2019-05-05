CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Marc Liverman, New Jersey, North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A deadly shooting is under investigation this morning in New Jersey.

At least one person was killed and as many as four others injured.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on 46th Street in North Bergen.

The street is closed and police are on the scene.

As CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports, there are several unanswered questions, including exactly how many people are injured, the extent of their injuries, what led up to the shooting, and how many suspects police are searching for.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s