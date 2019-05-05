



— A woman was in the hospital Sunday night after a frightening fall from the roof of a five-story building in Manhattan.

Police said she was on the roof with a group of friends on Saturday evening taking pictures of the skyline when she fell, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

The 22-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

The NYPD said she fell from the roof of a residential building at 214 East 25th St. in Kip’s Bay. The 911 call came in around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said she was with a group of friends taking pictures and as they exited the roof she fell off and landed in the rear corridor of the building. Some residents who heard it believe she hit an air conditioning unit and then landed in the garbage area, which helped break her fall.

Video shows police and emergency response units along East 25th Street after the incident happened. Police said the victim was taken to Bellevue with a fractured pelvis, broken right ankle, and broken right arm.

Rozner spoke with a witness who said the victim appeared conscious.

“I was in my bathroom when I heard a massive crash and I looked out my window and she was just kind of lying on the ground and her friends came out and called 911 and a bunch of people came and took her away,” the witness said.

An investigation is ongoing. No one has been charged.