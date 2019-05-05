



— A woman was in the hospital Sunday night after a frightening fall from the roof of a five-story building in Manhattan.

Police said she was on the roof with a group of friends on Saturday evening taking pictures of the skyline when she fell, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

Reilly Hamilton, 22, is in critical but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Police sources told CBS2 she fell from the roof of a residential building at 214 East 25th St. in Kip’s Bay and landed in the rear corridor of the building. The 911 call came in around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Video shows police and emergency response units along East 25th Street after the incident happened.

Rozner spoke with a witness who said the victim appeared conscious.

“I was in my bathroom when I heard a massive crash and I looked out my window and she was just kind of lying on the ground,” the witness said. “She was out of it for a few minutes and then she came to and started crying.”

Some residents who heard it believe Hamilton hit an air conditioning unit and then landed in the garbage area, which helped break her fall.

“The super told me a girl fell all the way down from the roof to the basement,” neighbor Dennis Griggs said.

“It’s too easy to fall off. In the past I’ve had friends who put their dogs on the roof and one jumped over, almost killed itself,” Herb Westphalen added.

Police said Hamilton was taken to Bellevue and has a fractured pelvis, broken right ankle, and broken right arm.

“It was obviously very, very horrible to watch. I’m just glad she’s OK,” the witness said.

The incident happened one month after Sydney Monfries, also 22, who was a student at Fordham University, fell to her death. There were reports she was taking pictures at the time.

An investigation of Saturday’s fall is ongoing. No one has been charged.