



The Senate Democratic Leader says doing so would make New York eligible for millions of dollars in funding.

More than half of the 613 confirmed U.S. cases have been in New York. Illinois has had 156 cases, and New Jersey has had 106.

Schumer says the funding could be used to boost testing for Candida auris and raise awareness.

The CDC says Candida auris is a problem because:

* It can cause bloodstream infections, wound infections, ear infections.

* It can kill you.

* It is often resistant to medicines.

* It is becoming more common.

* It’s hard to identify.

* It can spread in hospitals and nursing homes through contact with affected patients and contaminated surfaces or equipment.

The CDC has previously declared public health emergencies over Zika, Ebola and H1N1.

