CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CC Sabathia, Local TV, New York, New York Yankees, Star Wars, Star Wars Day


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Yankees great CC Sabathia got in on the “Star Wars Day” fun Saturday.

The pitcher dressed up as Yoda on May 4, a day when “Star Wars” fans get to say “May the fourth be with you.”

Sabathia came out in costume just before the Bronx Bombers took on the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.

He stood at one of the stadium’s gates handing out his special “Star Wars” themed bobblehead.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s