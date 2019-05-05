Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Yankees great CC Sabathia got in on the “Star Wars Day” fun Saturday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Yankees great CC Sabathia got in on the “Star Wars Day” fun Saturday.
The pitcher dressed up as Yoda on May 4, a day when “Star Wars” fans get to say “May the fourth be with you.”
Sabathia came out in costume just before the Bronx Bombers took on the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.
He stood at one of the stadium’s gates handing out his special “Star Wars” themed bobblehead.