



– Spring is the perfect time to host a fun brunch for friends and family and Cinco de Mayo gives us a good excuse to make it Mexican-themed.

Chef Julie Hartigan of Cooking w/Julie stopped by CBS2 to show off easy, fun, healthy, make-ahead ideas to host no-stress brunches. These ideas are perfect to pamper mom for Mother’s Day next weekend too.

Mexican Mini Frittatas

Use a mix of different fillings to suit your tastes and your guests preferences. For Cinco de Mayo, Hartigan used Mexican themed fillings of pepper jack, ham, and sautéed onions and peppers. Other easy combos are spinach and feta, mushrooms and swiss, bacon and cheddar, asparagus and gruyere, pepperoni and mozzarella or an all veggie lovers.

•Frittatas can be made the day before to slash prep in the morning, just gently rewarm before guests arrive. They’re just as delicious at room temperature.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 12 servings

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

3/4 cup your favorite filling (sautéed peppers & onions, chopped ham)

9 eggs beaten

3 tbs milk

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp pepper

Optional cilantro and salsa for serving

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a standard sized muffin pan with cooking spray. Divide fillings evenly between cups. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Pour egg mixture evenly across all cups.

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the center/top of each frittata is set.

Let cool slightly before removing from pan. They will deflate and pull away from the sides a little as they cool.

Notes: You can use any mix cooked meat or veggies, shredded or crumbled cheese, and herbs in these up to 1 1/2 total cups.

DIY Avocado Toast & Smoked Salmon Snack Board

Avocado (or pre-purchased guacamole)

Limes

Cherry tomatoes

Smoked Salmon

Fresh dill

Capers

Red onion

Thin sliced radishes

Sprouts

Sliced cucumber

Thin grainy toast

