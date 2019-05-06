



— There was a tragic discovery outside a home in Ocean County on Monday.

Police said a child was found dead inside her family’s car, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Two car seats were still strapped in the back of the black Toyota Camry, which was parked in the driveway of a Lakewood home where police say a 21-month-old girl’s body was discovered, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

“It seems like wonderful parents. They have one other child that is approximately 4 1/2 years old that is also a girl, and they are very saddened,” Lakewood Mayor Meir Lichtenstein said. “I was actually at the hospital and I saw the parents. They’re extremely saddened by what happened.”

CBS2 spoke with a neighbor on Lewin Avenue who did not want to show his face. He said the baby’s mother found her unconscious just after 2 p.m.

“My wife was leaving to work and she walked out and she saw the mother crying holding the baby in her hands,” the neighbor said. “My wife walked in and said call Hatzolah, which is the local EMS, the Jewish EMS.

“I performed CPR for the first couple minutes until first responders arrived and then they came and took over,” he added.

MORE: Father Arrested Following Death Of 3-Year-Old Girl Pulled From Car Fire In Queens

The neighbor claims he saw the car’s front window was rolled down. Police are investigating how long the baby had been alone in there and how she died.

“It wasn’t all that warm but what happens is sometimes when the sun shines down on a car the inside of the car can … the temperatures can rise and, like I said, that’s probably exactly what law enforcement is trying to ascertain at this time,” Lichtenstein said.

“They’re loving parents, very devoted parents,” the neighbor said. “It’s gonna take a while to make sense of it and make something out of this, but at this point the community will go forward and be together and strong.”

CBS2 is respecting the family’s request for privacy. The baby girl’s funeral is expected to be on Tuesday.