NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Celebrities will hit the red carpet for fashion’s biggest night at 71st Annual Met Gala.
The theme this year is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” focusing on over-the-top, exaggerated style.
This season’s exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will feature about 250 items pulled from a massive storage system.
The exclusive event features A-list guests from the movie, music and fashion industries.