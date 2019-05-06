CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, Met Gala, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Celebrities will hit the red carpet for fashion’s biggest night at 71st Annual Met Gala.

The theme this year is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” focusing on over-the-top, exaggerated style.

This season’s exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will feature about 250 items pulled from a massive storage system.

The exclusive event features A-list guests from the movie, music and fashion industries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s