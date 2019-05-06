



— A Kentucky father frustrated over losing a video game was charged with murder after punching his infant son, investigators said.

Anthony Trice, 26, was watching the child alone on Friday at a home in Louisville when he began losing a video game and threw the controller, according to an arrest citation. He then struck his 1-month-old son in the head with his fist, causing serious physical injury, police said.

After striking the infant, Trice picked the child up in an attempt to quiet the baby, CBS affiliate WLKY reported. As he carried the baby into the kitchen to make a bottle, he dropped the child, court papers say Trice told detectives.

Police said he then took the infant into a bedroom and propped him up in a seated position. Trice told police he left the room to go to the bathroom, and when he returned, he noticed the baby was “in distress” and called 911.

The infant was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where he died Sunday evening.

Trice was originally charged Saturday with first-degree criminal abuse of a child. After the baby died, authorities charged him with murder.