



A farm worker admitted Monday in court he killed her with a fire extinguisher.

For the first time, her anguished widower is speaking out publicly.

A part-time farmhand who wanted money from Colley will spend 20 years to life in prison for murdering her, CBSN New York’s Tony Aiello reported.

Victor Gomez, a 35-year-old immigrant from Guatemala, admitted he used a fire extinguisher to beat her to death in 2015.

It happened at the Colley family horse farm in North Salem.

After the guilty plea, the victim’s husband of more than 60 years could only say a few words before emotions go the best of him.

“All these people on the dais. I met them all before. They worked on this case for three years. And we the family had a tough time… but this will help, thank you,” said Eugene Colley.

The suspect fled to Guatemala and then Mexico after the murder.

He was captured after a social media post tipped off state police and the FBI to his location.

Investigators searched relentlessly for the key piece of evidence in the case.

Anthony Scarpino/WC District Attorney

“New York State Police found what appeared to be a pin from a discharged fire extinguisher near her body. In the days that followed they searched the horse farm extensively. They found the extinguisher wrapped in a plastic bag in the pond on their property,” said Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino.

The victim’s DNA was found on that fire extinguisher.

Lois Colley is described as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved horses and her garden.

Her killer will be sentenced next month.