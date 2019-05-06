



— Mets announcer Ron Darling says he has thyroid cancer and hopes to return to SNY’s broadcast booth in about a month.

Darling issued a statement April 13 saying he planned to have surgery to remove a large mass from his chest and hoped to return to work in May.

In a statement Monday, Darling says that after the removal of the mass and additional tests, the thyroid cancer diagnosis was made.

“My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support,” he said.

My heart goes out to Ron Darling. I know that Ron will beat this insidious disease. I’m heartened to hear that his doctors are very optimistic for a full recovery. I will stop at my church this day and light a candle for Ron and his entire family. I look forward to RJ’s return — keith Hernandez (@keithhernandez) May 6, 2019

Darling, a right-hander, was 136-116 from 1983-95 and helped the Mets win the 1986 World Series.

