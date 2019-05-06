



We’re enjoying a brighter day, for sure, with a pleasant mix of sun and clouds around the area. And while a shower can’t be ruled out, the odds are pretty low and the focus seems to be more inland. As for our temperatures, they’ll be up from yesterday with a high of about 70°.

Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with perhaps some patchy fog late. Otherwise, it will be quiet and comfortable with temps falling into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will feature an approaching cold front which will likely trigger some showers and isolated storms later in the day. In between, expect warmer sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

As for Wednesday, after an early morning shower, we’ll see clouds give way to some sunshine. Temperatures will be running a little cooler, as well, with highs in the 60s.