CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Department of Correction, Local TV, Manhattan, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Six New York City Department of Correction officers, all women, surrendered at Manhattan criminal court Monday morning.

Sources tell CBS2 they’re accused of molesting female visitors at the Manhattan Detention Complex, or covering up the actions of those who did.

They face charges including unlawful imprisonment, illegal strip searches, official misconduct and falsifying records.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s