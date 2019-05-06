Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Six New York City Department of Correction officers, all women, surrendered at Manhattan criminal court Monday morning.
Sources tell CBS2 they’re accused of molesting female visitors at the Manhattan Detention Complex, or covering up the actions of those who did.
They face charges including unlawful imprisonment, illegal strip searches, official misconduct and falsifying records.