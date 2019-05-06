Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling an early-morning blaze in New Jersey.
Flames broke out around 1 a.m. inside a mixed use building on River Street in Paterson, causing the roof to collapse.
The building had stores on the first floor and apartments on the second and third.
“Our dog is the one that saved our lives, because he’s the one that told us the fire was going on,” said Abraham Morales, who lives in the building and managed to escape the fire. “Flames and we just ran out.”
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials said most of the flames have been knocked down, but the fire is not yet under control.
