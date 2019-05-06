



— An investigation is being launched into the sexual behavior of a respected high school principal on Long Island.

A member of the school’s track team claims she is a victim, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

“Charles Regan and Riverhead school have destroyed my spirit,” Anastasia Stapon said.

The 18-year-old needed support to continue. She had just accused Regan, her Riverhead High School principal, of sexual abuse.

“He sent her hundreds of texts, including sexually-charged texts and pictures of him undressed, all the while deluding her into her passionate belief that he loved her,” said John Ray, Stapon’s attorney.

Ray shared sexually charged texts, videos, pornography and photos, including one which CBS2 blurred that showed a man naked except for a towel over his private parts. That was allegedly sent to his client from Principal Regan, who has been reassigned pending an active investigation.

A police report was filed, according to the district Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez. The student came forward last week about an alleged assault inside the principal’s office with the door closed.

“When I got up to leave he … we hugged and then brought me in for a kiss and he held the back of my neck and brought me closer,” Stapon said.

She said she told administrators who called her parents, “with the information that Charles Regan kissed my daughter,” said Mary Ann Wojcik, Stapon’s parent.

“I’m sick to my stomach. He has destroyed her. He has broken her,” parent Theresa Stapon added.

Regan, 48, a husband and father of two, was promoted from assistant principal to principal at Riverhead High School in 2013. Last year, he earned almost $190,000. CBS2’s request for an interview with him was declined.

“I saw Dr. Regan as a father figure because I don’t have a dad. I’m adopted,” Anastasia Stapon said.

Her attorney said what began innocently recently exploded into sexual contact, after months of so-called “grooming” of the vulnerable teen. Ray has filed a $10 million lawsuit.

Riverhead police and the Suffolk County district attorney said they will now investigate.

Riverhead’s superintendent posted on the district website, asking for patience. When the investigation is over, she will share details with the school community.

In the meantime, the assistant principal has assumed leadership.