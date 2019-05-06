



– Rooftop season is finally here.

Whether it’s the top of a restaurant or apartment building, many people will be trying to take in the city views.

For some, rooftop safety may not be top of mind.

CBS2’s Dick Brennan has a warning.

With not just one, but two recent devastating falls in New York City, many say as common as it has become to go to extremes to snap a photo, it’s just not worth it.

“We have all done it before, I have done it, I am guilty of it, but I think we all need to think twice about that,” said Manhattan resident Ally Levin.

“With our society, we are so obsessed with getting the best picture, getting the best aesthetic, that we are doing anything,” said Jessica Hughee.

In April, 22-year-old Sydney Monfries died after falling from the clock tower at Fordham University. Then this weekend, another 22-year-old fell. This time, she fell five stories from a Manhattan apartment rooftop. Somehow, Reilly Hamilton is expected to survive, but fractured her pelvis and broke several bones.

Authorities say both girls were trying to take pictures.

“It’s a little dangerous,” said Bronx resident Nicole Adames.

The rooftop Reilly fell from has a sign that reads “Nobody allowed on roof.” The building super says sirens on the door work. Those are two precautions architect Stephen Verone says to take seriously.

“You have to fight that urge or impulse to go up there, if the building is not designed for it,” Verone said.

Verone, president of RAND Engineering and Architecture, says if it is illegal for you to be up there, chances are it’s not safe. Usually it means there’s not adequate lighting at night, low railings and tripping hazards.

“There are all kind of roof uses in newer buildings, but the majority of older buildings weren’t designed that way and can’t be brought up to code,” Verone said.

As temperatures heat up, Verone says there’s no reason not to hang out on balconies and rooftops that are fit for public use, but always make sure they’re up to code.

“Every building over six stories, has to have the exterior of the building, including all railings, inspected every five years for safety,” Verone said.

Safety first, pictures second.

To check to see if your building is up to code, click here.