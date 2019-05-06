



— A woman who recently moved to South Carolina from New Jersey found a big surprise waiting at her front door one day recently.

Karen Alfano recorded video of a six-and-a-half-foot alligator visiting her home in Myrtle Beach, appearing to try its best to ring the doorbell.

The gator is seen reaching up, stretching on its hind legs as Alfano captured the moment on camera from across the street. She said she found the unwelcome visitor at her door after going for a walk.

The gator damaged the shelves on her walkway and left scratches on her home, but didn’t break the hurricane window in her door, WTVD reported.

Alfano called the encounter “the coolest thing that could ever possibly happen to anyone.”

Eventually, the reptile gave up and made itself at home on her welcome mat.

Wildlife officials were able to safely remove the gator from Alfano’s front patio and relocate it.

Alfano moved to Myrtle Beach from New Jersey just a few months ago.