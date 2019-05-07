NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a pair of thieves accused of stealing electric bikes from deliverymen in the Bronx.
Police say the suspects have struck nine times since March 12 in the Fordham, Bedford Park, Norwood and Mount Eden sections.
They allegedly stole nine e-bikes from deliverymen and one bicycle from a 16-year-old boy.
Surveillance video from one incident shows the suspects ride up beside a deliveryman and shove him off his e-bike, police say. They take the bike and take off.
Police describe the suspects as Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20s.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.