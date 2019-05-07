NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A building partially collapsed overnight in Brooklyn after a suspected drunk driver crashed into it.

The once two-story building had vacant commercial space on the ground floor and apartments above. Fortunately, none of the tenants were home at the time.

Police said a 20-year-old driver lost control around 11:30 p.m. Monday and crashed into the building at the corner of Avenue P and East Fifth Street in Gravesend.

The building collapsed onto the car, injuring the driver, who police say ran away from the scene.

Shomrim, a Jewish community watch group, caught him and turned him over to the NYPD.

More than 100 firefighters responded and used drones to help conduct a search. Avenue P is closed between East Fourth Street and Eastern Parkway, and East Fifth Street is closed between Avenue P and Quentin Road.

Due to a partial structural collapse in Brooklyn, Avenue P is closed between East 4th Street and Ocean Parkway. In addition, East 5th Street is closed between Avenue P and Quentin Road. Expect extensive traffic delays and allow for additional travel time. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 7, 2019

The Red Cross said it’s assisting four residents.

“Right now, we are going to remain on the scene with multiple agencies, including the NYPD, Buildings and OEM, awaiting heavy equipment that will come in this morning to remove the debris and attempt to make the situation as safe as possible,” said Brooklyn Borough Commander Assistant Chief Wayne Cartwright.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he’s expected to be charged with driving while intoxicated.