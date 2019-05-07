



“Not the night and not the week,” he said Monday in an interview with NY1. “There was a story that assumed a specific thing that never was and we said, ‘you can’t have an announcement before there’s a decision.’”

MORE: De Blasio On The Verge Of Announcing Whether He’ll Seek Presidency In 2020

Last week, the mayor said he would decide sometime this month whether he will be joining the long list of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

“I, in making any decision, have to weigh family, have to weigh what I think is in the interest of New York City, the ability to get things done for New York City,” de Blasio said in a radio interview.

MORE: What Would A Bill De Blasio Presidency Look Like?

As CBS2’s Political Reporter Marica Kramer noted, May is a big month for the mayor. He was born and married in May.

De Blasio has made several trips to early-voting states, including Iowa and New Hampshire.